Is production really pollution?

As highlighted by recent research, fewer than 60 multinational companies are responsible for more than half of the world's plastic pollution, with six companies alone accounting for a quarter of this waste. Here Tom Cash, Director at Foxmere, explains how advanced technologies are addressing sustainability issues in plastic production and recycling.

An international team of volunteers collected and surveyed nearly 1.9m pieces of plastic waste across 84 countries over five years. The team found that the bulk of the rubbish collected was single-use packaging for food, beverage and tobacco products. This is backed up by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), who claim that the most common types of plastic waste found in the environment are cigarette butts, followed by food wrappers, and bottles and bottle caps.

For every percentage increase in plastic production, there is an equivalent rise in plastic pollution in the environment. Without a system to track plastic waste, much of the pollution remains unaccountable.

Blockchain traceability

The same study found that less than half of the collected plastic waste had recognisable branding that could be traced back to specific companies, meaning that plastic waste cannot consistently be linked to the companies responsible for producing it. The lack of traceability hinders efforts to hold companies accountable for their environmental impact. By identifying which companies produce specific products, it becomes easier to hold them responsible for their contributions to plastic pollution.

Thankfully, blockchain-based tracking — a secure digital method of recording transactions across a computer network — can provide accurate ways to trace plastic waste back to its source.

For example, Circulor, in partnership with TotalEnergies and Recycling Technologies, launched the TRACKCYCLE project to enhance traceability in hard-to-recycle plastics (HTRP). Supported by Innovate UK, the project uses blockchain technology to create a fully transparent recycling value chain, tracking materials from waste sourcing to the production of recycled polymers. This way, stakeholders in the polymers industry are provided with detailed records of material quality and origin.

AI sorting

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), scientists believe just nine per cent of the world’s plastic is recycled. The remaining 91 per cent of plastic waste is discarded, ending in incineration, landfill or polluting the environment.

To recover valuable materials from waste streams, AI-powered waste-sorting robots use advanced computer vision and robotics to identify and sort waste materials into specific streams, improving efficiency and accuracy. For instance, Recycleye’s robotic pickers can process up to 55 items per minute with less than one per cent contamination, increasing the output volume of the target material by up to 12 per cent.

These advanced sorting processes allow for more precise separation, like extracting high-quality recyclates, such as food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET), from residual waste lines. It’s also been claimed that this reduces the cost of waste sorting and boosts profit margins from higher-purity material bales.

Production means pollution

Plastic production is undeniably a major contributor to global pollution. As the volume of plastic produced rises, so does the environmental impact. Innovations like AI-driven waste sorting and blockchain traceability provide the tools to tackle this issue head-on, with transparency and accountability becoming more commonplace within the sector.