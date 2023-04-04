Krall Kunststoff-Recycling claims recycling breakthroughs

Recycling company, Krall Kunststoff-Recycling claims it can now prove that the CO 2 equivalents of the PMMA, PET and PC regrinds produced from post-industrial plastic waste are up to 95% lower than those of corresponding virgin materials.

× Expand Krall

The company says one key to this particularly high contribution to sustainability is the extensive use of solar energy generated in-house. The calculation of the carbon footprints, which was carried out at a renowned institute, was based on the international standards DIN EN ISO 14040 / 14044 on "Life Cycle Assessment" and DIN EN ISO 14067 on "Carbon Footprint of Products".

Company founder and managing director Markus Krall said: "The documentation of greenhouse gas savings gives our customers and partners a valuable aid for proving and evaluating their own environmental measures. The high values that apply specifically to our regrinds make a particularly positive contribution to this."

As a further confidence-building measure, Krall says it has already demonstrated in the course of an audit by TÜV Rheinland Cert in 2022 that the quality management system anchored in the company fulfils the extensive requirements of ISO 9001 in all areas, from purchasing to goods receipt, preparation and storage to distribution and dispatch of the goods.

TÜV Rheinland Cert also confirms that the company complies with the strict criteria of the Ordinance on Specialised Waste Management Companies. This certification is tailored to the specific conditions in the industry and at Krall covers the storage, treatment and recycling of waste from technical plastics, polyolefins and composite materials. It certifies the technical and expert knowledge as well as the reliability of the management and the responsible persons in the company.

This was followed in January 2023 by the certification of AUF as an authorised collection partner, which is actively committed to aluminium and the environment in the window and façade construction sector, from which many of the processed residual materials originate.

the German Creditreform also certified Krall's with the CrefoCert certificate, according to the company only 2% of all German companies can boast this.