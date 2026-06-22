Nike’s World Cup team kits are made with 100% textile waste

As World Cup fever truly sets in, let's cast our attention to the national team kits designed by Nike. Merging cooling innovation with traditional and bold designs, these collections are Nike’s first elite performance apparel that is made from 100% textile waste.

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Nike's 2026 federation collections are designed to represent each federation’s heritage, culture, and identity. The home kits are designed to showcase each federation’s DNA, whereas the away kits hope to create future classics, with bold designs to interest the next generation.

The collections will also feature Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, which leverages computational design and a stitch-specific knitting process that helps athletes stay cool during the tournament. Aero‑FIT is engineered at the yarn and stitch level, creating a highly texturised knit that combines open and closed mesh zones to move air across the body and lift the fabric off the skin.

Additionally, the kits, as well as the Aero-FIT training collections, are Nike’s first elite performance apparel made from 100% textile waste. This has been made possible through advanced chemical recycling, a circular process that produces recycled polyester yarn that’s as good as virgin material.

“Our national team kits start with the athletes who wear them and the fans who stand behind them,” said Amy Montagne, President of Nike. “These players carry a nation on their backs, and their kits travel with football culture far beyond the pitch. We take that pride seriously. These kits bring the best of Nike together with an apparel innovation designed to remove climate as a variable for athletes and design that reflects a deep connection to each federation’s DNA — creating something athletes feel proud to wear, and fans feel truly connected to.”