PepsiCo to double its reusable packaging by 2030

PepsiCo has announced a global packaging goal intended to double the percentage of all beverage servings it sells delivered through reusable models from 10 to 20 percent by 2030.

Reuse is also a lever to meet PepsiCo’s goals to reduce virgin plastic per serving by 50% by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040.

Aligned with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Reuse – Rethinking Packaging framework, PepsiCo will pursue four approaches to achieve its new packaging goal, including expanding its SodaStream business, both at home and in workplaces through SodaStream Professional; building out its refillable plastic (PET) and glass bottle offerings in partnership with PepsiCo bottlers; growing its fountain drinks business with reusable cups; and accelerating growth in powders and concentrates.

Katharina Stenholm, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo Europe. Said: “Fundamentally transforming the traditional beverage consumption model will require making reusable and refillable options accessible and convenient, at scale, for European consumers – and that’s what we aim to do. This is complementing our continuous efforts on scaling recycling. Europe is leading the way in accelerating investment in disruptive technology and innovation to work towards our new packaging goals. Through collaboration with our partners and European institutions, we are committed to creating a viable circular economy for beverage packaging in Europe.”

Sander Defruyt, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Plastic Initiative Lead added: “We know we cannot recycle our way out of this plastic pollution crisis, by avoiding single-use packaging waste in the first place, reuse business models are an important part of creating a circular economy. Our latest Global Commitment report illustrated the lack of progress on reuse across the industry and highlighted a lack of ambition when it comes to reuse strategies. We welcome this significant step forward by PepsiCo and we hope other global brands will follow suit and similarly set quantitative reuse targets helping to reduce their use of virgin plastics in packaging.”

PepsiCo will continue working with multiple partners to develop new infrastructure to support reuse and refill models.