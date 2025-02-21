Polyplastics eyes 40% glass-reinforced grade DURAFIDE rG-PPS 2025 launch

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., has announced its goal of launching a 40% glass-reinforced grade DURAFIDE rG-PPS by December 2025. The move aligns with the company’s mechanical recycling business. Polyplastics is set to develop high-quality optimum formulations, expanding the applications of mechanically recycled materials, and promoting 100% circularity of engineering plastics.

Polyplastics DURAFIDE (R) rG-PPS

First, Polyplastics' mechanical recycling business requires glass-reinforced PPS scrap to be collected from customers through an open mechanical recycling scheme, which is known as post-industrial recycling (PIR). Once collected, the PPS scrap will be used as a raw material, making DURAFIDE (R) rG-PPS.

Initially, strict acceptance inspections will be in place, with metal removed. In future processes, recycled materials and select virgin materials will be reformulated to meet requirements.

The PIR scheme aims to help customers reduce and effectively use their waste while also reducing their products’ carbon emissions. Polyplastics is also hoping to develop a higher glass-filled grade which will be the second iteration of DURAFIDE rG-PPS. Once developed, Polyplastics hope to establish a system to supply both grades to customers in Japan.

Looking ahead to the future, Polyplastics’ goal is to build a “local production for local consumption” recycling chain, located in each geographical region.