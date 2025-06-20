Prism Worldwide hopes to transform the recycling and sustainable materials industries

Prism Worldwide has announced its trio of innovations set to transform the recycling and sustainable materials industries. Improvements in odour reduction, sustainable thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) development, and high-content Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) reuse have been made. These three challenges are barriers to the wide adoption of recycled materials in consumer and industrial products.

× Expand Prism Worldwide Prism Worldwide unveils breakthrough technologies.

Prism’s American-made materials are developed using non-capital-intensive processes, ensuring lower costs compared to virgin materials. This allows customers to achieve sustainability goals without suffering from increased costs.

“This is a turning point for end-of-life tire recycling and sustainable polymer development,” said Bob Abramowitz, CEO of Prism Worldwide. “These are not incremental improvements. We’ve tackled odour, cost, and performance, three of the biggest barriers to more widespread adoption of recycled materials, and overcome them all with commercially viable solutions. Our team’s diligence in developing solutions that solve these challenges allows us to deliver cost-effective, high-performance materials without requiring customers to pay a green premium. Companies pay lip service to sustainability values, but they change their tune when it costs more. We are creating additional profit opportunities while helping them to meet corporate sustainability objectives.”

Customers can use Prism materials without changing their manufacturing process. The new step changes allow users to utilise up to 50% of recycled end-of-life tire materials in injection or rotational moulding and extruding. This development opens new processes that were previously limited to compression moulding and allows companies to offer products like gym mats and automotive interiors that are made using recycled materials, but no longer produce unpleasant odours.

Prism’s three key breakthroughs: