PV Recycling advances solar panel recycling with sustainable, human-centred approach

Key Highlights:

PV Recycling announced a novel approach to recycling that emphasises sustainability, efficiency, and social responsibility.

The company has developed a recycling process that reduces carbon emissions, employs more people, and ensures that all materials are reintegrated into the manufacturing chain.

The company accepts inverters, batteries, cables, and even hazardous waste, ensuring that all components are responsibly processed and reintegrated into the manufacturing chain as feedstock.

PV Recycling, a new specialist business in solar panel recycling, announced a novel approach that emphasises sustainability, efficiency, and social responsibility.

Moving away from traditional, resource-intensive methods, the company has developed a recycling process that reduces carbon emissions, employs more people, and ensures that all materials are reintegrated into the manufacturing chain.

By setting up a specialised recycling line that prioritises human involvement over machinery, the company has significantly reduced its reliance on CO2-intensive recycling equipment. This approach not only lowers the carbon footprint but also creates valuable employment opportunities, contributing to local economies and enabling a more sustainable community.

“Our goal was to solve the growing problem of recycling solar panels in a way that aligns with our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility," said Russell Greig-Bartram, director of PV Recycling. "By employing more people and reducing our dependence on energy-intensive equipment, we've created a process that is both environmentally and economically beneficial."

PV Recycling offers a full turn-key recycling solution, addressing the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems. In addition to solar panels, the company accepts inverters, batteries, cables, and even hazardous waste, ensuring that all components are responsibly processed and reintegrated into the manufacturing chain as feedstock.

The business is committed to providing a comprehensive solution that addresses the end-of-life management of solar energy products by ensuring that all materials are recycled and reused, helping to reduce waste and preserve valuable resources.

As the solar industry continues its rapid expansion, the need for responsible end-of-life management of solar products has never been more critical. PV Recycling's solution is addressing the immediate needs of the industry and also contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy.

PV Recycling's innovative approach ensures that the growth of renewable energy does not come at the cost of increased waste or resource depletion. Instead, they are demonstrating that it is possible to scale up clean energy solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.