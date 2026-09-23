ReBioCycle is demonstrating that PLA bioplastics can be recycled from mixed plastic waste and then returned to virgin-quality material. This marks a significant step toward circular packaging in Europe. The consortium confirms that PLA can be effectively sorted from mixed plastic waste streams using existing technologies. The material is then chemically broken down into lactic acid and rebuilt into high-quality PLA with properties equivalent to virgin material.

× Expand ReBioCycle ReBioCycle demonstrates closed-loop recycling of PLA bioplastics

“This is about making circularity real for industry,” said Kevin O’Connor, Project Coordinator. “We’ve connected the full value chain in a way that supports both regulatory compliance and the transition away from fossil-based to bio-based materials.”

Maelenn Ravard, Regulatory and Sustainability Manager at TotalEnergies Corbion, added, “Demonstrating that recycling PLA from mixed waste collection to new high-quality PLA material is a reality is a major step in fulfilling the ambitions of the PPWR in terms of packaging recyclability. Achieving circularity is all about having a strong value chain, and this is the strength of the ReBioCycle consortium.”