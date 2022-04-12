Independent laboratory testing has demonstrated that the barrier coating ‘BW01501G’ developed by SCGC is compatible with PE flexible recycling streams under certain conditions.

RecyClass approves SCGC's 'BW01501G' barrier coating Another step taken by the value chain towards a circular economy for PE films

The laminated film is designed with the barrier coating ‘BW01501G’, representing about two per cent of the total weight of the film. This barrier technology is constituted of a water-based polyvinyl alcohol and aliphatic polyurethane which confer oxygen barrier properties to the laminate. The ‘BW01501G’ coating provides simultaneously barrier and adhesion properties necessary for food-contact applications, whereas, a solvent-based aromatic polyurethane was used as laminating adhesive.

The compatibility with recycling was assessed by laboratory analysis carried out by AIMPLAS according to the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PE Films. According to the laboratory results, ‘BW01501G’ barrier technology conforms to the current European PE recycling stream provided they are designed under specific conditions. These include that the amount of ‘BW01501G’ barrier coating can be up to two per cent compared to the total weight of the packaging. Recommendations on the nature and amount of laminating adhesive were provided by RecyClass to ensure a limited impact on the recyclability of the film. Companies using the ‘BW01501G’ technology are now invited to certify the recyclability of their products based on the approval granted to SCGC.

Recycled plastics generated from the recycling process of ‘BW01501G’ can be used in high-value applications, such as flexible packaging with up to 25 per cent concentration. According to recent RecyClass PR, the compatibility of this technology represents another step taken by the value chain towards a circular economy for PE films.