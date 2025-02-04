Regenesis unveils eyewear made from recycled plastic waste at MIDO 2025

Regenesis has unveiled its new eyewear line made from recycled plastic waste at MIDO 2025. Combining ocean-bound plastics collected from rivers, mangrove forests, and coastal communities with CO2 captured from coconut shells and nanomaterials, the move is a “first in the world” innovation.

× Expand Regenesis Regenesis to exhibit at MIDO 2025.

The sustainable materials innovator is setting new standards of sustainability within the eyewear industry by “turning waste into high-performance, eco-friendly frames.” One of the key tools helping manufacturers match the performance of traditional materials while also being more affordable than virgin plastics is advanced nanotechnology.

Regenesis utilises three key materials in the eyewear market to maintain high levels of luxury, performance, and lightness. These materials are:

Carbonite: A strong, high-performance material ideal for sports eyewear. The material is created through a blend of recycled carbon fibre and graphene.

A strong, high-performance material ideal for sports eyewear. The material is created through a blend of recycled carbon fibre and graphene. Oceantate: Designed to replace acetate sheets in fashion eyewear, this material is made of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic waste and captured carbon.

Designed to replace acetate sheets in fashion eyewear, this material is made of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic waste and captured carbon. Aerolite: This lightweight material is perfect for optical frames. 45x lighter than titanium, this material compromises of aerogel and glass microspheres.

These materials will be created using the patent-pending EcoFusion technology. The solution blends ocean-bound plastic waste with atmospheric CO2 derived from discarded coconut shells. Utilising carbon captured by nature, this method promotes a closed-loop supply chain, ensuring end-of-life recyclability. Regenesis hopes to produce materials with 100% renewable energy at its facilities, helping to achieve zero-waste and net-zero emissions.

“These are more than materials—it's a movement,” said Marcos Bulacio, CEO of Regenesis. “Our mission is to accelerate the fashion industry's transition to a circular economy that actively cleans our planet. With these new materials, we're proving that performance and sustainability can go hand in hand, starting with eyewear.”

Regenesis at MIDO 2025

At this year’s MIDO exhibition, Regenesis’ booth will be made of 100% recycled plastic waste and will feature two “trash sculptures” constructed using waste from Mangroves in Bali. Attendees will be able to learn about the Regenesis’ material prototypes first hand, as well as how the EcoFusion technology works.

Bulacio concluded, “MIDO is the perfect stage to showcase our commitment to sustainability and innovation. We're excited to introduce these materials to the world and invite the eyewear industry to join us in creating a cleaner, greener future that regenerates our planet instead of polluting it, with every product sold.”

Attendees of the MIDO Eyewear show in Milan will be able to locate Regenesis at Booth P81 in Pavilion 2.