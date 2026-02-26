Researchers at the University of Waterloo have discovered a process that turns plastic waste into acetic acid, utilising sunlight. Acetic acid is known for being the main ingredient of vinegar. This breakthrough offers a new approach to reducing plastic pollution through photocatalysis, while also creating a useful, value-added chemical product.

University of Waterloo Researchers from the University of Waterloo turn plastic waste into vinegar

“Our goal was to solve the plastic pollution challenge by converting microplastic waste into high-value products using sunlight,” said Dr Yimin Wu, a Professor of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering and the Tang Family Chair in New Energy Materials and Sustainability.

Waterloo PhD student Wei Wei led the research, under Wu’s guidance, with early-stage support from a joint seed fund from the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology and the Water Institute.

Plastic waste, specifically microplastics, is a major concern as it threatens terrestrial and marine life as well as human health. To tackle this problem, the team has developed a bio-inspired cascade photocatalysis using iron atoms embedded in carbon nitride. When exposed to sunlight, a series of chemical reactions occurs, which transforms plastic polymers into acetic acid with high selectivity. The reaction takes place in water, hence the relevance to addressing plastic pollution in aquatic environments.

Acetic acid is widely used in food production, chemical manufacturing, and energy applications. This study outlines how it can be produced from common plastic wastes (e.g., PVC, PP, PE and PET). This approach is well-suited to real-world waste streams as an alternative to plastic incineration, supporting a circular economy.

“Both from a business and societal perspective, the financial and economic benefits associated with this innovation seem promising,” said Roy Brouwer, Executive Director of the Water Institute and a Co-Author of the article supporting the techno-economic analysis.

Wu added, “This method allows abundant and free solar energy to break down plastic pollution without adding extra carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.”

Bio-Inspired Cascade Photocatalysis on Fe Single-Atom Carbon Nitride Upcycles Plastic Wastes for Effective Acetic Acid Production was recently published in Advanced Energy Materials.