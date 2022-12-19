Ring Container Technologies announces APR critical guidance recognition

Plastic container manufacturer Ring Container Technologies has announced BarrierGuard OxygenSmart, a technology designed to protect both product freshness and the environment, has received Critical Guidance Recognition from The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).

A program for assessing recyclability in plastic packaging design, APR's Critical Guidance Recognition is presented to companies for products that solve challenges in sustainable package design.Ring Container claims BarrierGuard OxygenSmart has met the high standards for clear PET resins and molded articles, supporting the APR’s design for circularity.

Brian Smith, Ring Container President and Chief Operating Officer said: “While traditional barrier systems typically inhibit single stream recycling efforts, our proprietary barrier technology is the first of its kind to be formally recognized by APR as being non-detrimental to the clear PET recycling stream. BarrierGuard OxygenSmart represents a significant R&D investment that took years to develop. The new technology is representative of Ring’s commitment to innovative sustainable packaging solutions.”

BarrierGuard OxygenSmart previously earned the How2Recycle “Widely Recycled” label.

Tim Ferrel, Ring Container Vice President of Business Development: “Our BarrierGuard OxygenSmart blocks or absorbs up to 30% more oxygen versus traditional barriers using 2.5 times less barrier material on average, that’s cost-effective innovation our customers can relate to.”

According to Steve Alexander, APR’s President and CEO: “APR’s Critical Guidance Recognition Program is the gold standard for determining the effect of an innovation on the quality of the plastic recycling stream, we commend Ring Container Technologies for the development of their BarrierGuard OxygenSmart technology, which has received Critical Guidance Recognition, a first for materials of this type.”