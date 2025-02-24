SHEIN, with the help of Donghua University, has developed a new recycling process for polyester materials. With the assistance of the research institute which specialises in textile innovation and research, SHEIN has reached another milestone in its evoluSHEIN strategy. The pair have been working together on this project for multiple years.

SHEIN teams up with Donghua University to develop a polyester recycling process.

The recycling process accepts a variety of materials, including pre-consumer and post-consumer polyester feedstock (e.g., textile waste and polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles). This allows for greater flexibility in sourcing feedstock, improving cost efficiency when compared to SHEIN’s current recycled polyester options. Additionally, Donghua’s testing found that recycled polyester fabrics produced using the new process can be recycled repeatedly without experiencing a negative impact on the materials' properties.

“Our goal is to leverage innovation and technology to help solve industry-wide challenges. In line with our evoluSHEIN strategy, we have invested in the research and development of a new polyester recycling process that allows us to incorporate a broader variety of feedstock, achieve better cost efficiencies, and recycle polyester multiple times without compromising the material properties of the polyester produced,” said Leonard Lin, President of EMEA, Global Head of Public Affairs, and General Manager of Singapore, SHEIN. “This will be a critical step towards our goal of reducing our reliance on virgin polyester and supporting a broader industry transition. SHEIN will continue to look for more opportunities to partner with ecosystem players to accelerate the use of recycled polyester.”

Moving forward, SHEIN is set to enter partnerships with specific partner fibre manufacturers as the company aims to scale up the solution to produce recycled polyester fibres at a commercial scale. SHEIN is looking to start the large-scale production of polyester fibres in June 2025, targeting an annual production output of 3,000 metric tons.

With help from its collaboration with Donghua University, SHEIN is on track to meet its commitment to convert up to 31% of the polyester the company uses to recycled polyester, for SHEIN-branded products, by 2030.