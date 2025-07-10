Sulzer launch its EcoStyrene technology

Sulzer has announced the launch of its EcoStyrene technology. The solution is for the chemical recycling of contaminated polystyrene materials. Sulzer’s new process helps to address one of the industry’s key challenges by effectively processing waste polystyrene materials that feature multiple types of contaminants.

Sulzer launches EcoStyrene solution.

While conventional recycling methods require pristine feedstock, this solution processes polystyrene waste containing flame retardant components and food residue. These once unrecyclable materials can be transformed into valuable resources that can be reintroduced into the production cycle.

“We're excited to bring this transformative technology to market,” said Ilja Mikenberg, Global Head of Process Solutions at Sulzer Chemtech. “The chemical recycling sector has been seeking sustainable solutions for contaminated plastic waste management, and our EcoStyrene technology provides a practical, economically viable answer even for the most challenging feedstock.”

Sulzer developed the technology in collaboration with a leading technology and solution provider with commercial experience that provides fluid-bed reactor technology. This combines Sulzer’s process and equipment expertise in polymer recycling with a proven reactor technology.

Sulzer and its partner are building a polystyrene alliance across the value chain, spanning waste manager to brand owner, to valorise polystyrene waste. Chemical recycling operators are now able to implement this solution to expand their acceptable feedstock range, minimise their environmental impact, meet sustainability targets, and generate additional value from materials that were considered too contaminated for conventional recycling methods.