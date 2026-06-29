Sun Chemical’s SunCure EcoPlast direct print ink technology has received APR Design for Recyclability Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). This marks a significant milestone for inks designed for direct printing on rigid polypropylene (PP) packaging articles. This achievement confirms that SunCure EcoPlast “meets or exceeds the voluntary requirements for APR Design for Recyclability Recognition,” having been evaluated against industry-recognised criteria for plastics recycling compatibility.

× Expand Sun Chemical Sun Chemical receives APR Design for Recyclability Recognition for its SunCure EcoPlast technology

The technology was tested on PP articles at realistic decoration conditions for direct-printed applications. An independent APR Review Committee said the submission data were “correctly obtained and were completely presented to show the product submitted meets or exceeds the strictest guidance criteria of the Critical Guidance Recognition pathway.” This represents an important advancement in enabling recyclability for rigid PP packaging where inks are integral.

“Recognition under APR’s most stringent Critical Guidance criteria demonstrates that exceptional application performance and compatibility with downstream recycling processes can be accomplished in parallel,” said Nikola Juhasz, Global Technical Director, Sustainability at Sun Chemical. “The innovative EcoPlast technology integrates these requirements at the design stage, enabling the transition toward simplified, mono-material packaging systems in rigid PP.”

SunCure EcoPlast is a press-ready UV dry offset ink system developed for direct printing on plastic substrates. The technology simplifies packaging structures by decorating directly on the package. The technology offers:

High adhesion and abrasion resistance.

Fast cure performance.

Low-migration characteristics.

Formulations designed to be removed cleanly (washed, de-inked) as filterable particles during post-consumer mechanical recycling processes.

“Congratulations to our partner Sun Chemical on the SunCure EcoPlast APR Recyclability Recognition. We approached them with a challenge to develop an ink which performs to our use and decoration standards while being removable during the washing stage of a recycling process, and they delivered,” said Neil Darin, Senior Director of Supply Chain Strategy for tms. “This important achievement has enabled us to design great foodservice plastic packaging solutions that are more compatible with the recycling infrastructure without impacting the consumer experience. This achievement not only benefits the consumer product and foodservice industries, but the recycling industry by enabling a higher yield of superior-quality recycled polymers.”

Bob O’Boyle, Senior Key Account Manager at Sun Chemical, added, “We are especially grateful to tms for their outstanding partnership throughout our development process. Their team went above and beyond—coordinating critical test work, supplying the samples and materials needed to complete the evaluation, and providing valuable regulatory guidance along the way. Their knowledge and support were instrumental in helping bring this recognition to life, and they have been true champions of innovation and recyclability from start to finish.”

This achievement is a meaningful step in advancing circularity for plastic packaging and is part of the company’s broader commitment to developing solutions that enable recyclability across various materials, applications, and end-use environments.