The Polyfloss Factory expands plastics recycling to remote locations

The Polyfloss Factory has revealed its new compact machine which will allow users in remote locations to recycle plastics. Inspired by candyfloss machines, the Paris-based startup’s Mini Polyfloss solution works by spinning standard thermoplastic waste into soft fibres. These materials can then be shaped into new products.

The company developed its first plastic recycling machine in 2011. The Polyfloss Factory has also celebrated successes regarding its humanitarian projects across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with the company bringing its fibre-spinning tech to communities around the globe. Mini Polyfloss is designed for humanitarian applications, workshops, fablabs, design studios, and do-it-yourself communities.

“We can’t rely solely on current waste management systems,” said Emile, CEO of The Polyfloss Factory. “We need local, creative circular economies.”

Key features of the Mini Polyfloss:

Handles PET, PP, HDPE, ABS, PLA, and Nylon thermoplastics, with a particular focus on PP and PET waste.

Features a custom-designed heating chamber which boasts three separate temperature zones for controlled ramp-up and a spinner head that rotates up to 1500 rpm.

The machine can tolerate a degree of contamination (e.g. dust, additives, or mixed plastics), this is due to the large slits included on the device which can filter out impurities.

Can handle up to 500 grams of input at a time, with a throughput of up to 1kg an hour.

Allows the users to use pre-programmed settings, or manually fine-tune temperature, rotational speed, and airflow to optimise output.

With integrated sensors and remote diagnostics, Mini Polyfloss supports semi-automated operation.

“Microplastics is a drama that should be avoided at all costs. The Polyfloss create long fibres (up to several kilometres), so they are not creating microplastics as such. Unlike short fibres that you can find in recycled pullovers for example, polyfloss is not as nimble as those,” said Gaulard. “But we have to be honest. Within the whole process, from shredding, fibrising or manipulating the fibres afterwards, some plastic dust or micro-fibres can be created. The best way to handle it is to contain this dust within the workshop space and put it back in the machine for further processing.”

Gaulard concluded, “The Polyfloss machine is designed for responsible, educated use, like any tool with industrial power melting plastic at high temperatures. It should be used in a contained environment, with proper extraction and filtering of air. We are committed to helping users use the tool safely through tutorials, safety guidance, and community support.”

Ensuring users get the most out of the machine, The Polyfloss Factory offers a variety of educational resources. These include: