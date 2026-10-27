Toray Industries develops polyester-nylon fibre with at least 93% recycled material by mass

Toray Industries, Inc., has developed a new polyester-nylon fibre with at least 93% recycled content by mass, based on the total weight of the raw yarn. The percentage applies to the newly developed raw yarn only, and not the recycled content of the finished fabric or garment. This breakthrough draws on technologies that the company cultivated through its &+ (and plus) recycled fibre brand.

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Composite fibres can provide added functionality, sophisticated textures, and subtle visual effects. But combining different polymers makes it difficult to use high proportions of recycled raw materials while maintaining quality. Toray has used its expertise in polymer design and composite spinning to overcome this challenge, creating a fibre that contains at least 93% recycled material by mass of the total raw-yarn weight.

The fashion industry’s growing interest in recycled-content materials prompted Toray to create ARTIROSA CX, which incorporates the newly developed fibre. The recycled-material content of each ARTIROSA CX fabric may vary depending on its composition. It combines Toray’s expertise in composite spinning with the weaving, knitting, dyeing, and finishing know-how of Japan’s textile producing regions.

ARTIROSA CX features a dense, finely textured surface and a sophisticated feel. Fabric design and finishing can also impart such practical properties as waterproofing, durable water repellency, and wind resistance. Rather than emphasising the appearance typical of conventional functional materials, ARTIROSA CX refines that look into an elegant, sophisticated texture.