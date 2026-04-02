Scientists from the University of Edinburgh could make a Parkinson’s drug using waste plastic

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh are using a pioneering method to create a drug that treats Parkinson’s disease, utilising waste plastic bottles. The approach uses the power of bacteria to transform post-consumer plastic into L-DOPA, a medication used for the neurological disorder. Researchers have stated that this is the first time a natural, biological process has been engineered to turn plastic waste into a therapeutic for a neurological disease.

× Expand University of Edinburgh Scientists from the University of Edinburgh are making a Parkinson’s drug using waste plastic

Scientists have engineered E. coli bacteria to turn polyethene terephthalate (PET), which is used in food and drink packaging, into L-DOPA. The process sees PET waste broken down into chemical building blocks of terephthalic acid, which is then transformed into L-DOPA by the engineered bacteria through a series of biological reactions.

This is a more sustainable method, compared to the traditional alternative, of making pharmaceuticals. According to the team, traditional methods rely on finite fossil fuels. There is an urgent need for new methods to recycle PET, as existing recycling processes are not completely efficient and still contribute to plastic pollution. This new method could result in growth for the bio-upcycling industry for producing not only pharmaceuticals but also various products (e.g., flavourings, fragrances, cosmetics, and industrial chemicals).

The team is now focusing on advancing the technology towards industrial application, which involves further optimising the process, improving scalability, and assessing its environmental and economic performance.

The research was carried out at the new £14 million Carbon-Loop Sustainable Biomanufacturing Hub (C-Loop), which hopes to aid with the transformation of UK manufacturing by converting industrial waste into valuable, sustainable chemicals and materials.

“This research shows the huge potential of engineering biology to tackle some of society’s most pressing challenges,” said Professor Charlotte Deane, EPSRC Executive Chair, UKRI. “By converting discarded plastic into a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, the University of Edinburgh team has demonstrated how carbon that would otherwise be lost to landfill or pollution can be turned into high-value products that improve lives. It’s a great example of how EPSRC’s investment in C-Loop is enabling innovative, sustainable manufacturing approaches that benefit both people and the planet.”

Professor Stephen Wallace, School of Biological Sciences, added, “This feels like just the beginning. If we can create medicines for neurological diseases from a waste plastic bottle, it’s exciting to imagine what else this technology could achieve. Plastic waste is often seen as an environmental problem, but it also represents a vast, untapped source of carbon. By engineering biology to transform plastic into an essential medicine, we show how waste materials can be reimagined as valuable resources that support human health.”