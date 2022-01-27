Plastic PPE waste is to be given another life in a ground-breaking recycling collaboration between Heriot-Watt University and UK-based PPE manufacturer Globus Group.

× Expand via Shutterstock 10kg of plastic PPE waste to be recycled every hour in world-first collaboration Nurse having tired from work while wearing PPE suit for protect coronavirus disease. PPE while protecting healthcare workers from exposure to the COVID-19 virus in healthcare settings.

The soaring quantities of plastic PPE that have been thrown away during the pandemic has been widely criticised as the world strives to reach Net Zero goals. Since the start of the pandemic, an estimated 8.4 million tonnes of plastic waste has been generated from 193 countries,[1] the majority of which ends up in landfill or the environment.

A new Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project is set to revolutionise how used plastic PPE is treated to turn the waste into pyrolysis oil, which can then be refined into new commercial products. The project, which aims to create a robust circular economy approach for plastics, will run for two years.

Aimaro Sanna, Assistant Professor in chemical and process engineering (EPS) at Heriot-Watt University and expert in thermochemical conversion of biomass and waste material, said: “Initially, the research will help to recycle over 100 tonnes of product generated by the manufacturing process every year – the equivalent to 10kg of waste every hour. However, our hope is that this new process will be adopted more widely. Many countries have been unable to process their plastic waste PPE properly. Our ground-breaking research aims to address these challenges providing an exemplar technique for application globally.”

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Globus Group has been producing one billion medical masks and 300 million FFP respirators per annum for healthcare trusts across the UK. The manufacturing process currently results in seven grams of waste material per medical mask.

The new project will develop an innovative process for cost and energy-efficient recycling and repurposing of this waste.

Globus Group has implemented innovative sustainable thermal heating technology at its Alpha Solway factory in Golborne, Lancs. Developed by Thermal Compaction Group (TCG), the machine has been designed to heat and compact the polypropylene into large, reusable blocks. These are then collected and processed, providing raw materials which Globus Group can use to make new PPE products.

Pete Lee, Head of Quality at Globus Group, added: “As well as reducing our carbon footprint through European manufacturing, we are leading the way by investing in innovative production processes that are designed to reduce the use of single-use plastics. This machine is a fundamental part of our process to re-purpose and utilise waste material to achieve a circular economy.

“At Globus Group, we acknowledge our responsibility to the NHS, supporting it in delivering a ‘net zero’ sustainable future, and the long-term welfare of future generations. This technology will be a real game changer in the way we tackle our PPE waste.”

[1] Magnitude and impact of pandemic-associated plastic waste published in the journal PNAS.