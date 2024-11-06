Acer UK tackles plastic waste with Aspire Vero

Acer UK announced a new partnership with adventurer and TV personality Ben Fogle, alongside a major initiative to tackle plastic pollution.

× Expand Acer UK

For every Vero laptop purchased and registered in the UK, Acer will collaborate with Plastic Bank to remove 80kg of plastic waste from the environment. This surpasses the average annual plastic waste generated per person in the UK household (76kg), underscoring Acer's commitment to a sustainable future.

As a bonus, customers will also receive a free set of Vero accessories worth £89.97, including a laptop case, mouse, and mouse mat, all made from recycled materials. The Vero range, featuring the Aspire Vero 16 as its flagship model, proves that sustainability doesn't have to come at a premium.

"The Vero range, especially the Aspire Vero 16, demonstrates that you don't have to choose between performance and protecting our planet," said Ben Fogle. "It's the ideal device for the eco-conscious consumer."

Key Features of the Vero Laptop Range: