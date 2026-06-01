The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and the National Association of Plastics Industries in Mexico (ANIPAC) are set to collaborate on the strengthening of plastics recyclability, promoting international design for recycling guidelines, and supporting a stronger circular economy in Mexico. The duo hopes to establish technical and strategic cooperation that will promote best practices across the entire plastics value chain.

× Expand Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) APR and ANIPAC to collaborate on strengthening plastics recyclability

APR will provide technical tools, training programs, and a design criterion focusing on increasing packaging recyclability and strengthening markets for post-consumer recycled content. Meanwhile, ANIPAC will contribute its reach and representation across the sector’s full supply chain, as well as promote the adoption of international standards that strengthen the competitiveness of the industry.

“Collaboration among organisations across North America is fundamental to strengthening recycling infrastructure, promoting common technical standards, and accelerating the transition toward more circular and sustainable models for plastics,” said Steve Alexander, APR President and CEO.

Benjamín del Arco, President of ANIPAC, added, “This agreement represents a strategic step toward strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of Mexico’s plastics industry. The adoption of international design for recyclability guidelines allows us to advance toward more efficient solutions aligned with market needs and current environmental challenges, while providing greater technical certainty to all stakeholders across the value chain.”

This collaboration reinforces ANIPAC’s role as a key coordinator of Mexico’s plastics value chain. The association promotes that progress toward a circular economy requires commitment, clear criteria, adequate infrastructure, and coordinated participation between industry, government, and society.

Both organisations will also promote: