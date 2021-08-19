Avient has announced the latest additions to its growing reSound R recycled content TPE portfolio. The materials are a result of close collaboration with Denmark-based Shark Solutions, a leader in advanced sustainable PVB products.

× Expand Avient launches new TPEs with PCR content from automotive windshields reSound™ R TPEs incorporate 25% recycled content from polyvinyl butyral (PVB) from broken automotive windshields and laminated architectural glass to support a circular economy.

Both new TPEs contain 25 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) content from PVB reclaimed from broken automotive windshields and laminated architectural glass.

It is estimated that 75 million broken windshields need replacing each year. This abundant supply includes thousands of tonnes of PVB, found in the inner layer of the glass and potentially bound for landfills. Instead, the outer glass is recycled and the PVB is reclaimed and reprocessed for various uses, including an alternative raw material source for polymers. Avient’s unique formulation expertise allows the supply of reprocessed, high-quality, non-toxic PVB to be upcycled into more sustainable TPEs with excellent properties.

Developed in 45 to 55 Shore A durometers, the new reSound R grades are ideal for general purpose applications in the consumer and automotive industries. Both TPEs can be over-moulded to PP and come in a natural grade that can be easily coloured.

These reSound R grades with PCR content offer similar performance properties to traditional TPEs and are suitable for many durable consumer products and grips – such as personal care items, consumer goods, and footwear. Their performance properties also fit automotive applications that could benefit from vibration damping.

Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing of Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient, said: “This technology brings together advanced material science and innovation to support customers' goals and the circular economy. These material developments create an opportunity to help divert mountains of valuable resources from the waste stream and upcycle them into new products.”

Jens Holmegaard, CEO and Founder of Shark Solutions, added: “Our mission is to create high-performance raw materials from a former waste stream of laminated glass, instead of allowing it to decompose in landfills over thousands of years. Avient shares our vision to preserve limited natural resources for future generations through products that enhance performance and protect the environment.”

Available globally, the new reSound R TPEs are formulated with regionally recycled PVB. A complete view of the reSound R line of recycled-content TPEs can be viewed on Avient’s website.