Axens partners SOREMA to supply advanced plastic recycling integrated solutions

Axens, a plastics circular economy technology licensor, and SOREMA, a specialist in sorting, cleaning, and mechanical plastic waste treatment, have announced their new partnership. The duo will work together to provide integrated solutions for advanced recycling of plastic wastes, including chemical and physical. By working together, the pair can provide users with integrated, optimised solutions that help to maximise yields and revenues from the waste feedstock to the recycled plastics.

“Thanks to this cooperation with SOREMA, we can now offer our clients recycling solutions which maximise the valorisation of their plastic waste stream,” said Stéphane Fédou, Plastic Circular Economy Vice-President at Axen. “This partnership illustrates the possible and necessary synergies between mechanical recycling and chemical recycling, at the service of the development of a true circular economy of plastics, worldwide.”

Giuseppe di Capegna, SOREMA's Chief Executive Officer, added, “This cooperation with Axens reinforces Sorema's position as the leading provider of comprehensive plastic recycling solutions. By integrating our mechanical treatment expertise with Axens' chemical recycling technologies, we continue to set the benchmark for innovation and efficiency in the sector.”

About Axens

Axens offers a suite of de-risked commercial technologies (e.g., TAC Process developed by Plastic Energy, followed by Axens’ Rewind Max and Rewind Mix processes) to aid with the recycling of hard-to-recycle plastics and produce a recycled naphtha like petrochemical naphtha, through the pyrolysis pathway. This will allow the production of food-grade recycled polyolefins (polyethylene and polypropylene).

The company also offers the Rewind PET process, where all types of PET waste can be recycled into high-quality, virgin-like, recycled PET. These materials can then be used in all PET applications like food contact packaging or textiles.

About SOREMA

The plastic waste treatment specialist has expertise in all mechanical treatment operations of plastic waste. This allows SOREMA to optimise feedstock preparation for advanced recycling, designed by Axens.