Berry bags deal with Tesco: firm to recycle shoppers’ packaging

Packaging group Berry Global is now recycling flexible plastic collected from customers at Tesco stores.

The retailer has increased the amount of soft plastic collection points and now collects plastic from customers for recycling in over 900 stores. It has collected over 850 tonnes of soft plastic to date and is working with partners on several recycling solutions.

25 to 30 tonnes per month of collected material, including bread bags, fruit, vegetable and salad packaging, is currently being sent to Berry’s recycling facility in Heanor, Derbyshire.

There it is washed, scrubbed and dried, and the resulting material pelletised, ready for manufacturing into bin liners.

The two firms say they have incorporated ‘full traceability’ throughout the process.

The recyclate is blended with recovered agricultural films, such as baling wrap. The combination of the two recycled material sources gives the refuse sacks the required strength and durability, with a high resistance to tearing.

William Guest, Tesco Sustainability Packaging Manager, said: “After doing everything possible to remove and reduce plastic from our stores, we want to ensure that materials are recycled into new products and packaging. Our soft plastic collection points help to plug the gap in the country’s recycling infrastructure, and when combined with initiatives like this, we meet our customers’ ask that materials do not go to waste.”

Guest is due to speak next month at a British Plastics Federation event called The Challenges of Incorporating Recycled Content in Plastics Packaging 2022, in which he will explain the retail giant’s policies for incorporating recycled content, as well as food contact packaging from recycled content.

Mike Baxter, External Affairs Director, Berry bpi added: “Our collaboration with Tesco demonstrates how traditionally hard to recycle plastics can now be sustainably converted and remanufactured into new products in the UK. We are delighted to be supporting this Tesco initiative which helps to keep valuable used plastic film out of the waste stream.”