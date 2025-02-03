Biffa unveils new range of eco-friendly bins

Biffa is breathing new life into its old commercial bins by recycling them into brand new ones, as part of ongoing ambitions to reduce waste and enable a circular economy.

Biffa has already re-introduced almost 1,500 recycled bins and is aiming for all its new commercial bins to be made from its own bins which are no longer usable, creating a full closed-loop solution.

Already renowned for recycling billions of plastic bottles yearly, Biffa is now applying the same circular solution to the containers the waste goes in. The recycled bins contain 80% recycled HDPE and are as robust and reliable as the virgin plastic originals. Recycling produces fewer carbon emissions than disposing of items and using virgin material to make new goods from scratch.

Biffa’s business customers across the UK can use the bins for several waste streams, including residual, dry mixed recycling, food and glass. The containers come in all shapes and sizes and are manufactured by Contenur UK.

Trevor Gardner, Head of Container Management at Biffa, said: “It’s a great example of us working with our innovation partners to place even more products into the circular economy, reducing our emissions as we strive towards our target to become net zero by 2050. Alongside re-use and surplus redistribution, recycling produces fewer carbon emissions compared to disposing of them and then using virgin material to make new goods from scratch. This not only helps in the fight against climate change but ensures the preservation of valuable natural resources."

He continues, "To pass strict quality and safety standards, the recycled bins are tested in the same way as the old ones, including being dropped and exposed to heat and cold. Customers can also be reassured that the bins will still be the famous Biffa red, just an eco-friendlier version!”

The recycling process sees the old containers shredded into flakes before being turned into pellets which are then melted and injected into special bin-shaped moulds.

Marcus Machell, UK New Product Manager at Contenur, said: “Contenur is delighted to be at the leading edge of this recycling partnership with Biffa. These new, 80% recycled bins support Contenur’ s own sustainability and carbon reduction targets whilst driving real change for Biffa and their customers. Our partnership with Biffa is likely the first of many to come as we continue to innovate and stay at the forefront of the plastic container market in the UK.”