BlueAlp and BioBTX have announced that BlueAlp has been chosen to be the technology partner for the BioBTX project in Delfzijl. The BlueAlp technologies will be installed at the BioBTX plant in Delfzijl, with the aim of converting hard-to-recycle mixed plastic waste into high-value circular aromatics.

× Expand BioBTX BlueAlp partners BioBTX to convert plastic waste into circular aromatics

BlueAlp’s patented pyrolysis technology will convert post-consumer mixed plastic waste into a gas phase. This will be achieved by gradually heating the plastic waste via pyrolysis. Then, BioBTX will utilise its proprietary catalytic process to convert these vapours into circular aromatics.

BlueAlp is set to provide BioBTX with a license for its technology and will be responsible for the engineering, design, and fabrication of the pyrolysis unit, which will be integrated into the BioBTX facility.

The plant is expected to have an intake capacity of around 20 kilotonnes per year (kta) of mixed plastic waste. Currently, the pyrolysis unit is being fabricated at BlueAlp’s headquarters in Eindhoven, with the modules set to be transported and integrated at the Delfzijl site from December onwards.

“After an extensive evaluation process, we selected BlueAlp because of their continuous process, proven technology and TRL 9 maturity,” said Ton Vries, CEO at BioBTX. “By incorporating BlueAlp’s technology with BioBTX’s ICCP technology, we are creating a true best-of-both-worlds solution, one with the potential to fundamentally reshape the future of the circular chemical industry.”

Valentijn de Neve, CEO at BlueAlp, added: “This collaboration with BioBTX represents an important milestone for BlueAlp. It allows us to play a larger role in the circular aromatics market, as combining our technology with BioBTX provides a more direct pathway towards circular Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. We are impressed by BioBTX’s innovative technology and the strength and commitment of their team.”