Boretech partners with the Egyptian Chinese Company (ECC) to deliver GreenTech, a 4,000 kg/h PET tray washing line, to Egypt. The project is the first dedicated PET tray washing project in Africa and the Middle East. The new line will process post-consumer PET trays into high-quality PET flakes for tray-to-tray recycling.

× Expand Boretech Boretech partners with the Egyptian Chinese Company

In recent years, Egypt has been actively advancing its circular economy initiatives. The new Waste Management Law, as well as the rollout of the EPR scheme, means post-consumer PET trays from fresh food packaging, food packaging, and industrial logistics are becoming an increasingly important resource for plastic recycling. However, PET trays are challenging to recycle due to their highly compacted de-baling, complex composition, and use of adhesive labels and glue.

This project adopts Boretech’s PET Tray Washing System. With its thorough material loosening, intensive hot washing, mega aspirator, and enhanced yield technologies, the solution loosens highly compacted materials with minimal material breakage.

“Boretech’s innovative recycling technologies and extensive project experience in PET recycling give us great confidence in this collaboration,” said Mahmoud Samir, Owner of ECC. “Consulting Engineer Tarek Abdelmawgoud also provided strategic counsel during the project planning phase. We believe this project will not only ensure reliable project implementation but also strengthen our long-term partnership in advancing PET circularity.”