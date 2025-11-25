CARBIOS collaborates with Wankai to deploy PET enzymatic recycling technology in Asia

CARBIOS and Wankai New Materials (Wankai), a subsidiary of Zhink Group, are set to collaborate on deploying CARBIOS' PET enzymatic recycling technology in Asia. As part of the agreement, the duo will enter a long-term commitment with the aim of building and operating multiple PET biorecycling plants in Asia with a target capacity of one million tonnes per year. CARBIOS is granting an exclusive licence of its technology for the Asian region to the joint ventures formed under this agreement. Construction of the first plant is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The collaboration will first see the creation of a joint venture dedicated to the construction and operation of a PET biorecycling plant in China. There is an expected annual processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste per year. CARBIOS will also grant a licence to produce PTA and MEG monomers to this entity. The financing of this future joint venture, in which Wankai would be the main shareholder, will be guaranteed by the latter. Additionally, Wankai would make a €5 million investment in CARBIOS S.A., which will strengthen the partnership.

This partnership, including the development of a first plant as well as an investment in CARBIOS, is subject to the finalisation and signature of the definitive agreements, particularly referring to the shareholders’ agreement and the licence agreement. However, the parties involved are aiming to have them signed by the end of the year. If completed, this agreement would mark the first licence for CARBIOS’ technology.

“This agreement represents a key step in the international roll-out of our technology and an important milestone in the implementation of our licensing model,” said Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS. “This cooperation with Wankai, China’s third-largest PET producer, will enable us to produce enzymatically recycled PET and thus make a concrete contribution to the transition to a more circular and low-carbon PET industry.”