Co-op and Podback are expanding their recycling points to over 200 Co-op stores following a successful trial. The expansion is underway, with dedicated Podback recycling points being installed in Co-op stores located across the south-west of England and South Wales.

× Expand Podback Co-op and Podback expand coffee pod recycling

Podback accepts plastic and aluminium beverage pods sold by its member brands, which customers can recycle at over 1500 drop-off points across the UK. Pods are then recycled by UK-based reprocessors, and coffee grounds are transformed into renewable energy (biogas) and soil improver for agriculture.

Launched in November 2025, the initial 30-store trial saw eight tonnes of pods returned, the equivalent of over 500,000 used pods. Recycling points were installed in the Co-op’s ‘sustainability showcase stores’, like its new store in Attleborough, Norfolk, which is designed to test and demonstrate new ideas, technologies and solutions that can reduce environmental impact, improve energy efficiency and support Co-op’s ongoing commitment to responsible retailing.

“This is another very positive step for Podback as we expand our nationwide drop-off network and give more people more ways to recycle coffee pods locally,” said Rick Hindley, Executive Director of Podback. “We’re confident that our partnership with Co-op stores in local high streets and communities is going to make a significant positive contribution to our ongoing work to provide simple and convenient ways to recycle coffee pods. We’re excited to see how our relationship with Co-op continues to develop.”

Scott McHarg, Head of Sustainability at Co-op, added, “We’re focussed on delivering social value to our members, customers and communities on the issues they care about, and support them in making sustainable choices and reducing their environmental impact. Our stores are created to be more than just a shop, with a range of added services to make everyday life easier for consumers. We’re delighted to see the Podback trial succeed and grow; it provides an easy and convenient way for communities to make small changes to their everyday life that can create a positive and lasting impact for our planet and natural environment.”