Coveris helps UK retailer go ‘plastic neutral’

UK-based flexible packaging extruder Coveris has launched a range of recyclable, reduced plastic pouches for supermarket chain Iceland’s own-brand grated cheese in support of the retailer’s commitment to become the UK’s first ‘plastic neutral’ supermarket.

Moving from a mixed, nylon laminate to a new fully recyclable polyethylene (PE) monolaminate, Coveris’ MonoFlexBE pouches use a gram less of plastic per pack to deliver a solution designed to be more easily recyclable. The PE monolaminate packaging has been designed to match the shelf-life and functional performance of its mixed, nylon laminate predecessor, thereby complementing the retailer’s food waste reduction commitments and Coveris’ own ‘No Waste’ vision.

What is ‘plastic neutral’?

According to the Fair Earth Foundation, the average person consumes 53kg of plastic per year and, for a subscription fee of £35 per year, Brits can offset their plastic consumption via the foundation, in partnership with Plastic Bank, which will reclaim 53kg of waste plastic from the environment on their behalf.

Retailers and brand-owners can apply for a Plastic-Neutral Label, which will help fund SMEs based in nations where recycling infrastructure is less developed and plastic pollution therefore a more urgent problem.

In its own plastic neutral strategy, Iceland is partnering with Seven Clean Seas in designing a global programme to achieve its plastic neutral status by recovering waste plastic equal in weight to the retailer’s residual plastic footprint and recycle it on an annual basis. Seven Clean Seas installs functioning collection facilities in coastal communities, educating residents on waste management and creating jobs. It will also be working alongside the organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in order to make this year’s event the first plastic neutral football tournament.

Coveris’ contribution to Iceland’s initiative offers a total plastic weight saving of around seven tonnes per annum, with 41 tonnes now recyclable through front-of-store plastic film collections, including Iceland’s plastic collection and recycling service available in over 150 Food Warehouse stores.

Mark Robinson, Coveris’ UK Flexibles Technical Director, said: “We’re really proud to have supported Iceland with the launch of the new recyclable, reduced plastic packs. Delivering major sustainable benefits in line with Iceland’s plastic-neutral commitments, as well as our own plastic and food waste reduction targets, the packs deliver real sustainable innovation with no downsides to freshness or performance for a technically challenging, extended shelf-life product.”

Coveris will be showcasing the packs at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards at Staffordshire County Showground on 30 June.