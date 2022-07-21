Materials development specialist Dow has announced an agreement with French recycling company Valoregen to contribute to building the largest single hybrid recycling site in France.

Dow Dow and Valoregen collaborate to build France’s largest hybrid recycling site

Authorised by the classified installation for the protection of the environment (I.C.P.E. - Installation Classée pour la Protection de l’Environnement), the site is to be owned and operated by Valoregen.

The collaboration is part of Dow’s commitment to working with partners to invest in innovative new recycling solutions, accelerate circularity and tackle waste plastics.

Fabrice Digonnet, Mechanical Recycling Strategy Leader for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics, said: “We are delighted to work with Valoregen on this innovative new project that can help give recycling in Europe a real boost. Recycling rates for plastics are still far too low and we need to help scale the technology and ensure a viable market for plastics waste. Our investment will help increase mechanical recycling rates and, in doing so, help accelerate a circular economy for plastics and reduce carbon emissions.”

The project, expected to be operational and delivering recycled materials early next year, will mark an important step in bringing together mechanical and advanced recycling processes. Both processes are complementary and essential to Dow’s commitment to incorporate at least 100,000 tonnes of recycled plastics in its product offerings sold in the European Union by 2025.

Thierry Perez, President of Valoregen, added: “Our committed team has developed a concrete, agile solution that contributes to the circular economy of plastics and advances decarbonisation. This next generation solution will achieve recycling for high-end technical packaging applications. We are delighted to work so closely with Dow towards circular solutions.”

The plant aims to increase energy efficiency by enabling a higher yield output, minimising waste and reducing the overall carbon emissions produced from these processes.

Dow will be the main recipient of post-consumer resins, which it will use to develop new plastic products marketed under Dow’s REVOLOOP product range. It will also provide significant expertise in recycling technology to Valoregen to support the development of its capabilities.