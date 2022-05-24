Dutch recycling project set to boost TPC recyclability

The Netherlands-based Thermoplastic Composties Research Center (TPRC) has joined the Dutch Polymer Institute (DPI) and the University of Twente as an academic partner in sponsoring the ODIN Project in which all parties will be working towards the recycling of thermoplastic composites (TPC).

The Odin Project (OptimiseD matrix and fIbre treatmeNt for high performance thermoplastic composites recycling) is an expansion on the results of the now complete TPC-Cycle Project.

Enabling a more circular use of high-performance TPCs requires a clear view on the occurring degradation mechanisms and their effect on the performance of a recycled material and a robust route towards recycled materials with predictable, reproducible and competitive performance.

This requires a thorough lifecycle analysis combined with a market study identifying the competition of current non-circular applications, technological factors such as material specifications and occurring degradation processes, and economical aspects. It further implies that the state of the material needs to be monitored and controlled, degraded properties may need to be repaired or upgraded during the recycling process and homogeneity must be optimised. This will be addressed in four work packages.

A PhD candidate will perform the scientific work at the University of Twente, with a focus on the polymer physics and material performance. TPRC will support the project with the development and industrialisation of the low shear mixing technology required for the compounding of the recycled material.