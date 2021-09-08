Ecosheet an evolution in Flexi plastic

Yes Recycling, today (08/09/2021) announce plans for a state-of-the-art recycling facility in Glenrothes, Fife.

As an experienced recycler, the company specialises in hard-to-recycle plastics, including banknotes, Hard hats, printed packaging film, and post-industrial and construction waste streams.

It's multiple million-pound investment s has enabled the company to create a state-of-the-art patented recycling technology.

The plant will open in late October and will recycle 15,000 tonnes per annum of low-grade post-consumer plastic. The plastic will then be processed into pellets and flake, with residual waste utilised to develop a new generation of high-strength Ecosheet, an alternative to plywood.

"Unlike other products, Ecosheet is created using mixed polymers, utilising what other manufacturers throw away!" Omer Kutluoglu, Co-Founder and Director of Yes Recycling.

Ecosheet is an authentic circular economic product and will be manufactured from 100 per cent hard to recycle waste plastics and products.

× Expand Shutterstock Close Up Of Worker With Forklift Moving Recycling Bales

Ecosheet will be produced in a range of thicknesses comparable to plywood.

Yes Recycling Fife has been collaborating on this project with Scottish Businesses, authorities, and investment parties.

These include: Scottish Development International (SDI), Scottish Enterprise, Zero Waste Scotland, InvestFife, Business Gateway Fife, Ecosurety and Dunfermline-based Cireco.

Zero Waste Scotland has supported our project with an investment of £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government.

Andrew Dickson, Business Investment manager at Zero Waste Scotland, shares: "Yes Recycling's new facility in Glenrothes is an excellent illustration of the supply chain collaborating and how the Circular Economy Investment Fund works.

"The fund exists to support innovative projects and businesses and in this case helps Yes Recycling to manufacture reusable products that maximise the value from goods we already have in circulation while at the same time generating economic growth and creating jobs.

Robin Baird, Chief Operating Officer for Cireco (Scotland), commented: "We are delighted to have been chosen by Yes recycling to deliver this innovative new project. Yes and Cireco has shared values in ensuring that previously hard to recycle plastics can now become valuable resources and help support Scotland's circular economy delivery. This continues Cireco goals of ensuring that Fife continues to be seen as open to innovation in the delivery and expansion of the green economy."

Will Ghali, CEO Ecosurety, said: "Ecosurety are delighted to be partnering with Yes Recycling to facilitate this new project to build new recycling capacity in the UK. This is a much needed new capacity that will allow the Recycling of flexible plastics, which have not been widely recycled until now. We are very excited to be able to support this new venture to get flexible plastics recycled here in the UK."

Omer Kutluoglu, Co-Founder and Director of Yes Recycling, surmises.

"The new factory will create up to 60 jobs; recruitment commenced in August 2021; this has made an opportunity for a wide range of roles, including office management and facility floor.

As a business, opportunities are limitless for the recycling industry in Scotland, investment in change is evident across Scotland, and for us, Fife is the ideal location for our first plant of this kind and the production of Ecosheet."

Yes Recycling and all collaborative partners hope that other councils and regions will be encouraged by the steps taken.

Changing collection procedures to enable kerbside collection of Flexi plastics and the development of new sorting processes will allow local authorities to create a new funding stream and a solution to flexible plastics; Yes, Recycling is creating opportunities for other factories and new ways of tackling the ever-changing plastic tax, by creating a way to include recyclable content and improve recycling rates.

Ecosheet will be available to order direct from the manufacturer and logistics partner in Q4.