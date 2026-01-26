Emerald Packaging joins US Flexible Film Initiative

Emerald Packaging joins the U.S. Flexible Film Initiative (USFFI). The non-profit initiative is dedicated to building a scalable, circular system for recycling flexible plastic packaging. Emerald Packaging is the first associate member and first flexible manufacturer to join the initiative. Other members of the Coalition include Mars, PepsiCo, Nestlé, General Mills, Mondelēz, and Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Flexible packaging (e.g., bags, wraps and pouches) is a fast-growing segment of the plastics industry, although it is difficult to recycle. Members of the initiative will provide funding to material recovery facilities (MRFs) and other recyclers, with the aim of launching film and flexible plastic packaging recycling initiatives. This effort will provide subsidies to bridge the gap between the cost of recycling plastics and the price companies can profitably sell them at.

USFFI is aiming to scale recycling systems and work towards flexible films being collected alongside other recyclables, especially curbside. Additionally, the Initiative hopes to establish reliable markets for flexible materials as California implements its extended producer responsibility program under SB 54. This law will require all single-use packaging and plastic foodware to be 100% recyclable/compostable by 2032.

“Joining USFFI aligns with Emerald's belief that circularity is achievable when recyclers can sell the material at a profit,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Emerald Packaging. “Flexible packaging has long been the missing piece in the U.S. recycling system. By demonstrating that recyclers will process post-consumer flexible films when it's economically viable, USFFI is helping to create a system that finally brings flexibles into the circular economy. We hope by proving the concept that the Circular Action Alliance will direct EPR funds to bridge this critical gap.”

Laurie Hansen, a long-time Consultant to the flexible industry and government affairs advisor to Emerald, added, “Emerald has for years been a leader and joining USFFI with a major financial contribution shows their leadership is serious about recycling flexible packaging. Other manufacturers should be following in their footsteps before it's too late to act.”

“USFFI is proud to welcome Emerald Packaging as an associate member,” concluded Maite Quinn-Richards, Executive Director of USFFI. “We invite other brands, retailers, and packaging converters to join and add their resources and leadership to this effort. Expanding our membership strengthens the funding pool and accelerates market development.”