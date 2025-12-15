Enva has entered a strategic partnership with Combined Independent Holdings Ltd (CIH), part of Euronics. The pair’s initiative provides CIH’s 450 members, representing over 1,000 stores across the UK and Ireland, with a simple, cost-effective solution for the collection, reuse, and recycling of e-waste.

× Expand Enva Enva partners CIH to deliver sustainable e-waste recycling

CIH identified that its members, independent retailers, needed to ensure that they were managing e-waste responsibly under their take-back policies. This collaboration safeguards compliance and brand reputation while also providing significant commercial savings and environmental benefits to members. Through the scheme, stores benefit from a self-service process that allows them to arrange collections directly with Enva’s customer service team. Over 350 members have already signed up.

Appliances are transported to Enva’s refurbishment and recycling facilities. White goods like fridges, freezers, and washing machines are assessed and classified according to their condition and quality. Wherever possible, refurbishment of said products will be completed; otherwise, they will be processed for recycling to recover their component parts. Refurbished appliances are made available to Enva’s charity partners via an online ordering system.

“We value our close partnership with CIH and are committed to providing their members with a simple, efficient e-waste recycling service,” said Barry Phillips, Managing Director, e-Waste and Glass at Enva. “Our focus is on maximising both economic and environmental benefits through the prioritisation of refurbishment and reuse. CIH will also continue to benefit from Enva’s ongoing investment in cutting-edge recycling infrastructure.”

James Bevens, Operations Director of CIH, added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping independent retailers operate responsibly and sustainably. By working with Enva, we’re ensuring that e-waste is managed compliantly while also delivering real commercial benefits to our members. Together, we’re building a future where doing the right thing for the environment also makes good business sense.”