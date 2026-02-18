Enva teams up with TotalEnergies to accelerate circularity in automotive lubricants

Enva announces its partnership with TotalEnergies. The pair hope to drive circularity in automotive lubricants with a new waste oil and single-point-of-contact recycling solution for UK customers. TotalEnergies Marketing UK has launched a new waste oil collection, packaged waste, and recycling service with Enva. The new service ensures TotalEnergies’ customers across all industries can access a reliable, fully licensed waste-oil collection service that can help reduce their carbon footprint.

Waste oils that are collected will be quality controlled, stored, and then transported to TotalEnergies’ Tecoil facility in Finland were high-performance, more environmentally friendly Re-Refined Base Oils (RRBOs) will be produced. These RRBOs can be used to manufacture TotalEnergies’ low-carbon EV3R range of lubricants.

Key benefits of Enva’s safe, sustainable and compliant waste management service include:

Reduce your carbon footprint: Recycling used lubricants allows garages to contribute to creating high-performance, environmentally friendly re-refined base oils (RRBOs), which can be utilised in TotalEnergies’ advanced EV3R range.

Recycling used lubricants allows garages to contribute to creating high-performance, environmentally friendly re-refined base oils (RRBOs), which can be utilised in TotalEnergies’ advanced EV3R range. Compliance: Enva’s fully licensed service ensures sites are compliant with Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) standards.

Enva’s fully licensed service ensures sites are compliant with Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) standards. Cost-effective: Only a single point of contact for all waste management requirements.

“Our exciting new partnership with Enva provides our UK customers with a convenient and cost-effective way to reduce their carbon footprint and meet compliance requirements,” said Karoly Repas, General Manager, at TotalEnergies Marketing UK, Lubricants Division. “But this is more than a waste oil recycling service; it is also a major step forward in the creation and delivery of fully circular lubricants for our industry. With Enva’s logistical and waste management expertise, combined with our Tecoil re-refining facility and innovative EV3R range, TotalEnergies is revolutionising the lubricant lifecycle from refinery to the road and back again – cutting carbon while optimising performance.”

Michael Sneath, Managing Director of Lubricants & Batteries at Enva, added, “The circular approach to lubricant recycling and manufacture by TotalEnergies is a unique approach and is a major step towards establishing a full circular economy for lubricants. We are excited to support TotalEnergies on its journey by supplying UK-collected waste oils, which ultimately find their way back into lubricant products used by vehicles on our roads. At Enva, we provide nationwide oil collections and a single point of contact for convenient total waste management services. Our expertise spans everything from collections, recycling, interceptor maintenance, to industrial cleaning, enabling us to manage all aspects of hazardous waste safely and sustainably.”