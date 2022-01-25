Following the numerous commitments of industry players to increase uptake of recycled plastics, including the new mandatory target of 25 per cent in PET bottles by 2025, the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) and RecyClass will co-operate to further support the value chain in making the right design decisions in PET bottle production.

EPBP and RecyClass co-operate in PET circularity improvement project Three crashed plastic bottles on blue background form resycling sign. Plastic utilisation concept. Attractive ecological problem positive poster.

RecyClass Chair Paolo Glerean said: “If we are to make plastics circular, the industry players need to speak with one voice. We need also a clear and long-term objective which requires the collaboration, knowhow and endorsement of all the partners.”

EPBP Board Member Philippe Diercxsens added: “Working together to safeguard food contact rPET with the highest quality in a bottle-to-bottle closed loop will be a key enabler for the industry towards its commitments.”

Within this partnership, EPBP will be responsible for the governance development and update of the testing protocols, with RecyClass responsible for the execution and validation of the analysis of the standard package based on EPBP guidelines and protocols. This will include running standard testing, ensuring impartiality and the highest quality of tests.

EPBP has built a strong legacy supporting the industry by developing PET bottle design guidelines for recycling, evaluating beverage PET bottle packaging solutions and technologies and facilitating the understanding of the effects of new PET bottle innovations on recycling processes and circular economy. The ultimate objective of this initiative is food safety and consumers’ related protection, while EPBP fully supports and is an ambassador towards circular economy working with all stakeholders across Europe.

RecyClass works across the value chain on the development of standard Recyclability Evaluation Protocols and other scientific testing methods for innovative polymer materials. It supports the industry in redesigning plastic packaging to improve recycled plastic quality.

The aim of the partnership is to offer a clear direction and one voice to the industry on topics surrounding the recyclability of PET with an overall goal of improving sustainably, production, collection and recycling in Europe.