Four independent certification schemes have joined the PolyCert Europe umbrella technical platform with the objective of harmonising their methodologies for the verification of the uptake of secondary raw material in converted polymeric products as recycled content.

Four certification schemes join PolyCert Europe

QA-CER, Belgium; AENOR, Spain; Plastica Seconda Vita, Italy; and Wertstoff PET (RAL), Germany all met the PolyCert Europe standard and are convinced that working together will increase transparency in claims made by companies about the secondary material, as well as l support the transition to circular economy for plastics and other industries.

PolyCert Europe certification schemes are working together to design a harmonised independent audit methodology across the EU Member States. An important aspect to be approved by PolyCert Europe is that certification schemes work with third party accredited certification bodies such that impartiality and independency in auditing and issuing the certificate is guaranteed.

Plastics converters and compounders using secondary raw material in their products can demonstrate compliance of their practices by auditing their production processes. The harmonisation contributes to a level playing field among the certification schemes across the EU Member States to ensure their mutual recognition.

PolyCert Europe as a technical platform is supported by Europe-based plastics converters associations such as EuPC, ECRA, ESWA, Centexbel, Valipac, Waste Free Oceans, essenscia, Unionplast, Polyvia, and NRK.