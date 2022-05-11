Fuel tech expert SulNOx Group to help generate fuels from discarded plastic and rubber

Fuel technology expert SulNOx Group Plc has entered into a partnership to help produce high-quality fuels from reclaimed plastics and discarded tyres.

Working alongside LocoSoco Group Plc, SulNOx Group specialises in providing responsible solutions towards the decarbonisation of liquid hydrocarbon fuels, while LocoSoco creates, sources and distributes products and technologies that contribute to sustainability. The project is intended to reduce the need to drill for fossil fuels.

Plastic production is expected to double within the next 20 years and by 2050 could account for 15 per cent of the world’s annual carbon budget.

LocoSoco has been working on waste conversion projects to convert tyres and plastic waste into high-value oils and carbon black. SulNOx Group will now join these efforts in order to help to derive greater yields and produce high-quality fuels that meet regulatory requirements.

Technology developed by SulNOx Group can assist oil created from recycled products to deal with moisture content whilst gaining lubricity and remaining stable.

Ben Richardson, CEO of the SulNOx Group, said: “The core technologies of SulNOx have diverse potential applications including converting waste, which is often problematic to the environment and ecosystems, into useful products … We are excited to play a part in the growing waste conversion sector and expand on the ability of SulNOx technologies to help solve global problems.”

LocoSoco CEO James Perry added: “There is no quick fix to the problems industry and our planet face. However, working together we are able to develop supply chains that begin to reduce the dependence on the global markets by utilising local waste as a new fuel source. Doing so reduces the environmental burden of drilling for fossil fuels until the market is able to adopt zero emission fuel sources.”

The two companies have been working together since November 2021 with LocoSoco developing route to market strategies and promoting SulNOx Group’s biodegradable fuel and emulsification technologies across its multi-sector network of consumer and business customers.