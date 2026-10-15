HaadThip Public Company Limited (HTC), the manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola beverages across 14 provinces in Southern Thailand, is scaling up its Southern Recycling Alliance in collaboration with Oxytech Co., Ltd., and Royce Universal Co., Ltd. Building on the 2025 pilot project, the Alliance is transitioning to business-as-usual operations to source rPET pellets for HaadThip’s beverage packaging, supporting its sustainability goals and addressing volatility in the PET market. The Alliance will also expand its collaboration with communities, collectors and local recycling networks across Southern Thailand, strengthening readiness for Thailand’s future Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

× Expand HaadThip HaadThip scales up Southern Recycling Alliance

HaadThip has come to an agreement with Oxytech and Royce Universal to transition the Southern Recycling Alliance from a pilot initiative to ongoing operations. The reverse logistics model saw:

Oxytech purchased post-consumer PET bottles from collectors and buyers across Southern Thailand, which are then sorted, cleaned and processed into PET flakes following HaadThip’s specifications.

HaadThip transported the PET flakes to Royce Universal’s facility in Nakhon Pathom province to produce food-grade rPET pellets, which were used to produce new beverage bottles at HaadThip’s Punpin Plant in Surat Thani.

Following the completion of the project in Q2 2026, around 100 tonnes of post-consumer PET plastic bottles from Southern Thailand were recycled into rPET resin.

Under the new collaboration framework, the operating model has shifted from a target-limited pilot project to a full-scale, ongoing rPET sourcing and recycling process. HaadThip can place orders for rPET pellets directly with Royce Universal, which coordinates with Oxytech to source the required feedstock, either PET flakes or baled PET bottles. Oxytech transports the materials to Royce Universal for conversion into rPET pellets, which HaadThip collects and transports to its Punpin Plant in Surat Thani for use in new packaging. This process improves purchasing coordination, material flexibility and logistics efficiency.

“During the second quarter of this year, the PET market experienced volatility resulting from the situation in the Middle East. This drove up virgin PET prices and raised concerns about supply continuity, reinforcing the importance of having diverse and reliable sourcing options,” said Major General Patchara Rattakul, Chief Executive Officer, HaadThip Public Company Limited. “rPET is an important alternative that helps us respond more effectively to market volatility. During this period, rPET was competitively priced relative to virgin PET while also supporting HaadThip’s sustainability ambitions. We therefore began discussions with our partners to increase our use of rPET and develop an operating model capable of supporting sourcing at a larger scale. Beyond strengthening the process, HaadThip will work with Oxytech through our sustainability initiatives to strengthen the recycling collection networks it supports across Southern Thailand, recognising that these communities play a vital role in bringing post-consumer packaging back into the recycling system.”

Dr Seksan Udomsri, Chief Executive Officer, Oxytech Co., Ltd., added, “Oxytech is delighted that this collaboration is being elevated into a full sourcing process for HaadThip. This means more PET bottles can be collected and brought into the recycling system, reducing the risk of plastic becoming waste in the environment. We have long worked with recycling collectors and local networks throughout Southern Thailand. HaadThip’s support will not only create greater business opportunities but also help build a stronger packaging collection network in the region. This will be an important foundation for future Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR requirements, which have already been introduced in many countries and are now being considered by the Thai government.”

“Royce Universal is pleased to continue this collaboration with HaadThip and Oxytech. As a producer of rPET resin with long-standing expertise in recycling a wide range of materials, we are proud to see this Alliance develop from a pilot project with a target of 100 tonnes into an ongoing business process,” concluded Thatchawat Techamongkoljit, Group Chief Executive Officer, Royce Universal Co., Ltd. “This clearly demonstrates that bottle-to-bottle recycling can work when all stakeholders move beyond the traditional roles of customer and supplier and instead work together as a network of partners with a shared goal. It also requires a willingness to adapt current ways of working in pursuit of a better future—not only for our businesses, but also for society and the environment.”