IMG Group launches the Everbio Innovation Hub, backed by €15 million in financing from C2 Capital Partners. The Hub is at the Group’s industrial site in Portalegre, Portugal. It brings together the capabilities of Evertis (PET-based packaging films), Selenis (speciality copolyester resins), Renascis (advanced multilayer recycling) and Renewis (renewable energy) to develop, test, and mature new recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies.

× Expand Evertis IMG Group launches the Everbio Innovation Hub

The Everbio Innovation Hub serves as a global industrial platform that integrates the Group’s polymer, packaging, recycling, and energy capabilities into a single ecosystem. With all these capabilities under one roof, the Hub accelerates the Group’s ability to deliver integrated, circular solutions for key service markets including food, pharmaceutical, and medical packaging. The integration also eliminates the traditional barriers between material science and waste processing.

“For nearly seventy years, this Group has built its industrial capabilities on a strong belief - that materials should serve people and the planet across generations. Everbio is the next chapter: a hub where our polymer, packaging, recycling and renewable energy companies bring the circular economy from concept to industrial scale,” said Manuel Matos Gil, President of IMG Group. “We are proving - across polymers, packaging, recycling and renewable energy - that circular materials at industrial scale are no longer a future ambition; they are today’s reality.”

The Everbio Innovation Hub’s inaugural technology, perPETuity, is a solvent-free process that transforms complex multilayer plastics into PET flakes of greater than 99.9% purity, which can be used by sensitive industries like food and healthcare. The collaboration between Evertis and Renascis enables true closed-loop recycling for packaging where safety and shelf-life are critical.

Additionally, the Hub’s R&D programme is backed by a €15 million investment from C2 Capital Partners. This investment supports the development and industrial scale-up of next-generation recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies.