INEOS joins NEXTLOOPP recycling project

INEOS Olefins & Polymers has joined the NEXTLOOPP project, a UK collaboration to create circular food-grade recycled polypropylene from post-consumer recycled packaging.

INEOS will be at the centre of an important two-year project that will inform the building of a demonstration plant in the UK to produce 10,000 tonnes per year of food-grade recycled polypropylene.

From its manufacturing base in Grangemouth, Scotland, and extensive product and technical expertise across its European operations, INEOS will help tailor food-grade recycled polypropylene to the precise specification of converters by blending it with virgin polypropylene to modify its mechanical and processing properties. It will also introduce processing aids to help converters to meet the exacting requirements of brand owners.

The project aims to validate the food-grade recycled polypropylene manufacturing process and its commercial viability, with the aim of receiving acceptance from the UK’s Food Standard Agency (FSA) and European equivalent (EFSA).

Graham MacLennan, Polymer Business Manager INEOS O&P UK, said: “Polypropylene is one of the most versatile plastics in the world – it is also missing from our recycling streams in food contact applications. In the UK alone we use over 210,000 tonnes of PP in our food packaging every year. It is found in pots, tubs and trays. However, the absence of food-grade recycled polypropylene means that all PP food packaging is currently made from virgin plastics. This isn’t unique to the UK but a large global issue that INEOS and its partners are determined to change.”

Professor Edward Kosior, founder and CEO of Nextek Ltd and NEXTLOOPP, added: “We are delighted to welcome the participation of INEOS in helping recycle PP food packaging. INEOS’ commitment to reducing the world’s reliance on virgin plastics and closing the loop on such a prolific polymer as food-grade PP will help create a more circular economy, reduce CO2 emissions and create new materials for brand owners.

“NEXTLOOPP looks forward to achieving the goal of creating a long-term solution for PP packaging, enabling all stakeholders to confidently participate in recycling and contributing to a better outcome for all.”