INEOS and Recuro to develop an advanced recycling facility in Norway

INEOS and Recuro are set to develop a state-of-the-art advanced recycling facility at INEOS’ Bamble polymer site in Norway. The plant will process up to 33,000 metric tonnes of end-of-life plastic waste annually, thereby supporting the availability of recycled feedstocks to meet the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements.

× Expand INEOS INEOS and Recuro sign memorandum of understanding to construct advanced recycling facility in Norway

The Full Circle initiative combines environmental responsibility with economic viability by recycling waste using existing industrial infrastructure, land, and services. This approach reduces the associated costs and the overall environmental footprint.

Utilising renewable Norwegian energy, the plant operates with minimal emissions and employs advanced pyrolysis technology, maximising the recovery of embedded carbon from plastic waste by retaining the oil and gas fractions produced during recycling for further use.

INEOS will use the recycled product as feedstock to produce recycled ethylene at its Rafnes cracker, allowing the Bamble plant to manufacture virgin-quality recycled polyethene that can be used in food and medical packaging applications.

“What makes the ‘Full Circle’ project stand out is its holistic approach. By reusing an existing industrial site, optimising infrastructure, and locating the plant next to a steam cracker facility, we can recover and reuse both oil and gas streams. This is circularity in its truest form,” said Arve Jakobsen, CEO of Recuro. “Great outcomes are possible through strong partnerships. This exciting project has been made possible by the support we have received from the Norwegian government through Innovation Norway, our technology partner, Vixla, and of course, INEOS.”

Liz Rittweger, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe, added, “Advanced recycling plays a critical role in expanding the potential for plastics recycling and closing the loop for high-performance applications. This project reflects INEOS’ commitment to making a low-carbon circular economy a reality for our customers and wider society. Regulators can support this effort with clear, harmonised rules that recognise advanced recycling outputs, create legal certainty, and give investors the confidence to invest in new technologies at scale.”