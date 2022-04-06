Interplas Insights Podcast: How a UK plastic ancillaries distributor came to partner with an ocean cleanup group

In this episode, Dave Gray speaks to Dan Jordan, materials specialist at UK ancillaries distributor Summit Systems, and Kieran Kelly, founder at RIO Oceans Integrity.

This is a remarkable story about a partnership that was borne out of the COVID pandemic. Find out how a surplus of NHS aprons has taken Dan Jordan on a journey across the world with an environmental activist.

Dave caught up with Dan and Kieran, and heard Kieran’s fascinating story – from his beginnings as a commercial fisherman, the vision of plastics that made him sell his business, and his current role pioneering new technologies and strategies for dealing with the problem of ocean plastics.

To read more on the story, take a look here.

