Island Windows partners with REHAU Recycling at PVCR to recycle old polymer frames and reduce landfill waste. This marks a significant sustainability milestone for the Isle of Wight. Previously, the company’s old frames were sent to a local site with limited capacity. However, Will Gold, CEO of Polyframe, a REHAU partner, visited Island Windows to discuss how REHAU Recycling could help them recycle removed frames.

× Expand Island Windows Island Windows teams up with REHAU Recycling to reduce landfill on the Isle of Wight

“Green issues and sustainability are increasingly important to our customers and us as a business, so teaming up with PVCR to recycle old frames offers a solid solution which is invaluable to protecting the island from any landfill,” said Dominic Winram, Owner of Island Windows. “Partnering with REHAU Recycling and Polyframe has given us a practical solution that helps us cut disposal costs as they collect directly from our site. We have also rolled this out to other glaziers across the island so they can recycle in a controlled and sustainable way, doing the right thing for the environment, and ensuring recyclable polymer doesn’t end up in landfill. It’s a partnership where everybody wins.”

In late October, REHAU Recycling contacted Island Windows to arrange the first collection of removed frames. They were transported to the company’s Runcorn-based plant, PVCR, which annually processes over 13,200 tonnes of post-consumer windows and doors. At the facility, polymer is recovered for use in new frames and other applications.

“This partnership demonstrates the value that we can offer customers beyond supplying products,” Gold continued. “By leveraging the strength of REHAU’s network, we’ve been able to connect Island Windows with PVCR and help them take an important step towards greener operations. We’re proud to play a part in their sustainability journey, and the new processes have proved a resounding success so far.”

“Our goal is to make recycling accessible to every installer and fabricator regardless of location,” concluded Ian Ward, Procurement Manager at PVCR. “This collaboration with Island Windows and Polyframe shows how the supply chain can come together to overcome logistical challenges and implement more sustainable practices. Every frame we recycle reduces landfill waste and supports the circular economy of resources, so it’s great to see fabricators such as Polyframe recommend our services, and installers like Island Windows enthusiastically embrace them.”