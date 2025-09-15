Kansas City Chiefs eliminates single-use beverage cups at Arrowhead Stadium

The NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, has announced that it is eliminating single-use beverage cups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – the team’s home ground. The move marks the Chiefs as the first NFL team to offer reusable cups stadium-wide for every event, a step further than the San Francisco 49ers in their recent announcement.

× Expand Bold Reuse Kansas City Chiefs to eliminate single-use plastic cups at Arrowhead.

The initiative launched at the team’s home opener on the 14th of September and was led in collaboration by the Kansas City Chiefs, Bold Reuse, Levy, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, and was supported by a Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) grant. By working together, a reusable cup system has been implemented, as well as the continued availability of souvenir cups.

This initiative marks the first time that an NFL stadium has eliminated single-use plastics by implementing a reusable system across all fan zones, clubs, and suites. By implementing the system, over 42,000 reusable cups will be provided by Bold Reuse. They will be used at every home game and event, collected afterwards, sanitised, and returned for use at the next event.

“This is a milestone moment for our own sustainability journey, and we believe it represents a major shift in the professional sports landscape,” said Brandon Hamilton, VP of Stadium Operations and Facilities with the Chiefs. “We’re proud to be the first NFL team to fully commit to reuse at this scale—and we hope it sets a powerful blueprint for other teams around the league and beyond.”

In addition to the sustainability benefits, the reusable cups are set to both look and feel better for visitors. The cups will also help to reduce confusion around sorting waste, helping visitors to easily participate in the stadium’s sustainability drive. Souvenir cups and merchandise will remain for fans who wish to take them home. This new initiative replaces previously used single-use cups for alcoholic beverages in concessions and in the suites.

“This is the moment reuse moves from theory to transformation,” said Heather Watkins, Co-Founder & CRO of Bold Reuse. “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium proves that reuse can scale, deliver operational wins, and elevate the guest experience. With the right systems and partners in place, reuse outperforms single-use—on cost, quality, and impact. We're proud to help lead this shift and to show the world that the future of hospitality is circular, seamless, and fan-first.”

About Bold Reuse

The women-owned, circular logistics company launched its Kansas City hub in Independence, MO, in 2024. Bold Reuse already operates a reuse system at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to help our partner teams, venues, and events reduce reliance on single-use cups, containers and packaging,” said Mary McCarthy, VP of Sustainability for Levy. “Having the opportunity to test, learn, and lead this new Bold Reuse initiative alongside our partners at the Kansas City Chiefs is one we’re particularly proud of because it demonstrates the ability to drive significant and accelerated impact.”

Alan Horowitz, VP of Sustainability at Aramark, added, “This collaboration is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to offer reuse at scale in an iconic sports venue. It is a powerful step in our commitment to delivering sustainable, guest-centred hospitality, where convenience, environmental responsibility, and exceptional service go hand in hand. We’re excited to partner with the Chiefs, Bold Reuse and the fans in this exciting initiative.”