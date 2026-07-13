Kiverco has completed and handed over a new £16m recycling plant to McKinstry Group. This delivery marks the largest project in Kiverco’s history and the biggest plant of its kind in the UK and Ireland. The facility was designed to support McKinstry Group’s continued growth, helping the company process waste more efficiently, recover more valuable materials, and reduce the volume of material sent to landfill.

× Expand Kiverco Kiverco completes handover of £16M recycling plant to McKinstry Group

The new recycling plant combines Kiverco engineering with advanced material separation technology and integrated digital systems, delivering a robust, efficient and future-focused solution. The facility processes large volumes of mixed waste and recovers a range of recyclable materials. It’s designed to improve material flow, increase recovery rates, and enhance product quality, giving McKinstry greater visibility and control across the recycling process.

A key feature of the facility is the use of advanced screening and separation technology, such as a 3D trommel. This is already generating significant interest among customers and operators who are looking to improve performance and material recovery within their recycling operations. Digital technology also features in the plant, offering improved monitoring, control, and insight across the system, improving decision-making and optimising plant performance.

“Completing and handing over this £16m plant to McKinstry Group is a proud moment for everyone at Kiverco. This is the largest project we have delivered to date and one of the most advanced recycling plants in Europe, reflecting the strength, capability and expertise of our entire team,” said John Irwin, Managing Director at Kiverco. “The plant brings together robust Kiverco engineering, advanced separation technology, AI-driven technology and digital systems to give McKinstry Group greater visibility, control and performance across their operation. With over 30 years’ experience in the recycling industry, we understand what it takes to design and deliver complex, high-performance plants of this scale. This project demonstrates the depth of skill and technical capability within Kiverco, and our ability to deliver intelligent, future-focused solutions that few others in the industry could. We are delighted to have worked with McKinstry Group on such a significant project and look forward to seeing the impact this plant will have on their business for many years to come.”

Darren McKinstry, Managing Director at McKinstry Group, added, “This new plant represents a major investment in the future of our business. Working with Kiverco has allowed us to develop a plant that is built around our material, our site and our long-term ambitions. The new facility will help us increase capacity, improve efficiency and recover more valuable materials from the waste we process. We are very pleased to have reached the completion and handover stage and look forward to seeing the plant fully support the next phase of growth for McKinstry Group.”