A collaboration between LATI3Dlab, the compound engineering division of LATI S.p.A, Machinery manufacturer Gimac, and architecture atelier Vudfieri Saverino Partners is marking World Recycling Day by sharing the achievement of Tiziano Vudafieri’s large pendant lamp that was inspired by modernist architect Wilhelm Wagenfeld.

× Expand LATI3Dlab develops recycled materials for 3D Printing design project

The Wilhelm Lamp is a unique piece produced by Swiss engineering company eXgineering SA with Gimac technology, by means of special 3D printers for technopolymers in granule, and was presented within the context of the event ‘Guiltlessplastic – Master’s Pieces’.

The lamp is made using recycled polycarbonate granulated and compounded for additive manufacturing by LATI3Dlab. The process was designed to maintain the material’s translucence, durability and aesthetic appearance.

The consortium is now beginning work on further masterpieces strictly using recycled materials. This project will include an array of lamps installed in the Paradiso Cannes restaurant in the Barrière Hotel, as well as the Paradiso restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The material used is LATI3DLAB’s LATIECO 87 MR AM, a polycarbonate derived using mechanical recycling, which is then transformed by eXgineering.

The 3D printed lamp boasts geometries inspired by the shapes of veils and flames in the wind, which is impossible to recreate using conventional injection moulding methods. The process used was Robotic Additive Moulding (RAM) with a six-axis process, which enables greater versatility and freedom of expression.

Lightweight, colourful and elegant, the lamps are intended to display what is now technologically possible by combining modern production methods, materials expertise, Italian artistic design and, above all, respect for the environment in accordance with the principles of sustainability.