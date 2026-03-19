Levenseat Resource Management (Levenseat) has installed an AI-powered sorting solution at its materials recycling facility (MRF) in Central Scotland. The project was financed by Tetra Pak, as part of its investment into food and beverage carton recycling infrastructure across the UK, with Recycleye having delivered the solution. Levenseat serves local authorities across Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, and Dunbartonshire.

× Expand Levenseat Levenseat installs AI-powered sorting technology at its materials recycling facility

“Strengthening our carton sorting capability means we can provide even greater value to the local authorities and communities we serve,” said Angus Hamilton, CEO of Levenseat Resource Management. “Together, we are demonstrating how collaboration and innovation can make a real difference in building a more sustainable recycling system for Scotland and beyond.”

Recycleye’s QuantiSort system utilises artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras to identify beverage cartons within the mixed material waste stream. Once detected, they are automatically separated by pneumatic valves and then moved towards recycling.

Victor Dewulf, Co-Founder and CEO of Recycleye, added, “This first installation of the Recycleye QuantiSort in Scotland is a major milestone for us. AI has the capability to transform waste management, and we hope that our work with Levenseat and others will show MRFs and local authorities the possibilities this flexible technology offers.”

About Tetra Pak’s investment

This investment is part of the final phase of Tetra Pak’s three-part 2025 investment programme to upgrade carton sorting capabilities at MRFs in the UK. Tetra Pak’s UK investment in sorting infrastructure during 2025 totals £1.4 million, forming part of its broader annual global commitment of over £34 million to expand carton collection, sorting, and recycling capacity.

“We are delighted to be able to demonstrate the power that investment in cutting-edge AI technology holds when it comes to improving the UK’s recycling infrastructure,” said Awantika Chadha, Sustainability Manager at Tetra Pak UK. “We are committed to supporting the transition to a circular economy in the UK, and will continue to advocate for our approach at Levenseat Resource Management, and elsewhere, to be seen as a blueprint for the future of food and beverage carton sorting capabilities both in Scotland and across the UK.”

Mandy Kelly, Chief Executive of ACE UK, concluded, “With almost three-quarters of UK councils now collecting liquid cartons at the kerbside, it is vital that there is investment in MRF infrastructure to ensure that cartons are being effectively sorted and sent for reprocessing. The installation at Levenseat marks another welcome step towards the widespread use of advanced sorting technology, with a clear focus on providing high-quality materials for reprocessing.”