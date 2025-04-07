Lummus and Resynergi announce the commercialisation of the CMAP technology

Lummus Technology and Resynergi have announced the commercialisation of the latter’s Continuous Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (CMAP) Modules. Having established their partnership last year, the duo has made significant progress in developing and commercialising the CMAP solution. CMAP converts plastic waste into circular pyrolysis products faster and more efficiently than traditional pyrolysis processes.

“This milestone demonstrates how Lummus and Resynergi are advancing the circular economy with their decentralised solution, which makes it easier and faster to transform plastic waste into valuable resources,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. “Now that the technology is available, we can work with customers to integrate this advanced solution into existing infrastructure, helping close the loop on plastic waste and drive sustainability in our industry.”

Using microwave energy to break down plastic molecules quickly, CMAP Modules reduce the user's CO2 emissions compared to conventional polymer production. The modular design allows users to benefit from rapid deployment, ensuring that units can be installed and operational within months rather than years.

Brian Bauer, CEO of Resynergi, added, “The world can't wait for large factories and recycling facilities to come online to process our mounting plastic waste crisis. The commercial offering of our modules is a crucial milestone in the viability, speed and impact of a circular future for plastic. We're proud to have Lummus Technology as our trusted partner to bring our technology to market and make advanced recycling not only possible and profitable but friendly, safe and clean for local municipalities.”

Key benefits of the CMAP technology:

High-quality output: The pyrolysis oil meets the standards set by refinery partners for chemical recycling.

The pyrolysis oil meets the standards set by refinery partners for chemical recycling. Quick conversion: Compared to traditional pyrolysis reactors, plastic molecules are broken down quickly with the use of microwave energy.

Environmentally friendly process: Clean products can be generated with a reduced CO2 footprint compared to conventional polymer production.

Clean products can be generated with a reduced CO2 footprint compared to conventional polymer production. Innovative modular design: Recycling is more affordable and versatile with the solution’s quick deployment and scalability.

Compact design: With a 10x smaller reactor footprint, this solution boasts a system-on-a-skid design, eliminating local waste management and a municipality's typical square footage requirements for a "recycling plant."

Leveraging digital capabilities, the modular plastic recycling technology provider’s Modules solution can utilise the digital capabilities from Lummus Digital, providing reliable and sustainable operations. The joint venture between Lummus Technology and TCG-Digital provides capabilities that help to integrate data collection, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the solution can monitor module installation, providing real-time data that allows for improved decision making.